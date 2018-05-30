Watch: Behind the scenes at the Indianapolis 500 with Kiwi racing ace Scott Dixon

The Indianapolis 500 is a high octane sensory overload with the highest speeds, the largest crowd, the greatest need to win but what may have passed New Zealanders by is just how famous Kiwi driver Scott Dixon is in the US.

Fans at the iconic race rave about Dixon’s performance – both on and off the track.

"I like Scott Dixon, he is a nice guy, straight up, I've been saying that for years," one fan said.

"Isn't everybody for Dixon? He's the most popular!" said another.

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp got invited behind the scenes at the Brickyard to see how the 37-year-old four-time Indycar champion lives and relaxes away from the cameras and fans.