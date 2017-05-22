 

Watch: ‘Absolute carnage!’ - crazy scenes as Moto3 crash wipes out 23 riders

The Le Mans Moto3 race had to be restarted after this unbelievable incident overnight.
00:34
1
All Blacks sevens team field eight players against Scotland in London Sevens quarter-final.

The clue is in the name: NZ Sevens sent packing by Scotland after being caught with EIGHT players on the field


2

Hamilton announced as the new home for the New Zealand Sevens in 2018 and 2019

00:24
3
The Kiwi golfer showed nerves of steel to finish the Kingsmill Championship with this effort.

Watch: Lydia Ko clings to world number one ranking with dramatic final hole birdie in Virginia

00:30
4
The Kiwi crew were back on the water training today after making repairs to their boat needed after being hit by Ben Ainslie Racing's boat last week.

Video: They're back! Team NZ hit the water in Bermuda after being smacked by British rivals


00:21
5
Munro scored a quick-fire 44 runs off 15 balls in NZ’s 190 run win over Ireland.

Video: Black Caps batsman Colin Munro smashes brutal six with reverse sweep

Some are questioning the appointment of Joanne Harrison's then-boss to such a high position.

Ministry of Transport fraud investigation might be launched after calls for independent inquiry

Winston Peters is among those not happy with how the original case was handled.

00:52
Esther Pakura says it's a good thing that the man who hit and killed her son Jacob has admitted to what he did.

Watch: 'Most people would stop' - mother of skateboarder fatally struck by hit-and-run driver reacts to guilty plea

Esther Pakura says it's a good thing Zhenghang Yu has pleaded guilty over her son Jacob's death.


02:01
Watch: Powerful anti-suicide video from Mike King's charity shows how Dads need support

Watch: Mike King's charity releases poignant suicide support advice video

The video gives suggestions on the right questions and advice to give when you notice someone struggling.

04:12
Ex-army veteran Tony is the latest contestant to be sent packing in Survivor New Zealand.

'You've got to live it' – 'Mad-dog Tony' talks of facing demons after his Survivor NZ elimination

The ex-army veteran is the third Survivor NZ contestant to get the boot.

04:34
The PM has returned from his trip to Asia with many questioning the value of pursuing the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

'In the short term there are real gains for New Zealand and we just don't want to let them go' - Bill English on TPP

The PM has returned from his trip to Asia with many questioning the value of pursuing the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.


 
