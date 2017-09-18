'It wasn't very clever' - Verstappen berates Vettel over first corner Singapore Grand Prix crash

Lewis Hamilton has claimed a surprise win at an incident-packed Singapore Grand Prix with Australia's Daniel Ricciardo finishing second for Red Bull and Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas third.

Hamilton, started from fifth on the grid but took the lead on the opening lap when pole-sitter Sebastian Vettel took out both Red Bull's Max Verstappen and his own Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen in a first corner crash.

The incident left Verstappen, who has been involved in a number of crashes this season unimpressed with Vettel.



"Initially Sebastian saw I was a little bit better off the line than him and he wanted to close me off and didn't see Kimi on the left," Verstappen said.



"If you are fighting for the title you shouldn't take those risks.



"It wasn't very clever."

Vettel, meanwhile, was back in the garage contemplating the heavily damaged front wing and left of his car.

"Sorry guys. Sorry," he said, contritely. "Really sorry."

In comments made to Sky Sports UK, Vettel tried to explain his side of things.

"I didn't see that much," he said. "I saw Max and then next thing I see is Kimi hitting the side of me and Max somewhere there."

Alonso, meanwhile, bravely continued but retired on lap nine.

"The car was completely destroyed on the left side," the Spaniard said.

"It's a pity. We had high hopes."