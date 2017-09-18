 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Motorsport


'It wasn't very clever' - Verstappen berates Vettel over first corner Singapore Grand Prix crash

share

Sources:

AAP | Associated Press

Lewis Hamilton has claimed a surprise win at an incident-packed Singapore Grand Prix with Australia's Daniel Ricciardo finishing second for Red Bull and Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas third.

The first turn saw the race end of Sebastian Vettel, Kimi Raikkonen, Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso.
Source: Sky Sports UK

Hamilton, started from fifth on the grid but took the lead on the opening lap when pole-sitter Sebastian Vettel took out both Red Bull's Max Verstappen and his own Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen in a first corner crash.

The incident left Verstappen, who has been involved in a number of crashes this season unimpressed with Vettel.

"Initially Sebastian saw I was a little bit better off the line than him and he wanted to close me off and didn't see Kimi on the left," Verstappen said.

"If you are fighting for the title you shouldn't take those risks.

"It wasn't very clever."

Vettel, meanwhile, was back in the garage contemplating the heavily damaged front wing and left of his car.

"Sorry guys. Sorry," he said, contritely. "Really sorry."

In comments made to Sky Sports UK, Vettel tried to explain his side of things.

"I didn't see that much," he said. "I saw Max and then next thing I see is Kimi hitting the side of me and Max somewhere there."

Alonso, meanwhile, bravely continued but retired on lap nine.

"The car was completely destroyed on the left side," the Spaniard said.

"It's a pity. We had high hopes."




loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Aumua was at it again, scoring a great try in Wellington's 55-14 win over Canterbury.

'Unbelievable!' Wellington's Asafo Aumua embarrasses Canterbury's fullback with ridiculous footwork and speed

00:29
2
Joe Marler and James Haskell were involved in this nasty confrontation in the English Premiership clash between Wasps and Harlequins.

Watch: Friends become enemies! Livid England rugby star goes after Lions teammate as tensions boil over

00:29
3
Josef Newgarden pipped the Kiwi to the 2017 title in Sonoma.

IndyCar battler beats Scott Dixon, celebrates with boy racer burnouts after sealing maiden championship

01:16
4
The flanker was sent home for personal reasons before the first Bledisloe Cup Test last month.

Kaino, Todd return in All Blacks squad to face Argentina - Beauden Barrett, Retallick and Whitelock rested

01:04
5
Bond retired in 2010 from international cricket and has been part of the Black Caps coaching staff for the last seven years.

'I think it's time and I'm ready' - Shane Bond on new head coach role for NZ A cricket team

00:29
The Labour leader says the Northland pipeline leak causing a jet fuel shortage in Auckland is hitting travellers and airlines.

Jacinda Ardern 'alarmed' if Government was warned of fuel shortage risk

The Labour leader says the Northland pipeline leak is hitting air travellers and airlines.


01:56
The National leader did a round of Auckland malls and markets after appearing on Q+A.

Bill English says National's families policy will lift '50,000 children above that poverty line'

The National Party leader announced the policy this morning at Botany Town Centre, Auckland.


02:00
The Auckland team is teaching families with a rare genetic disorder how to cook to literally save their lives.

Starship Children's hospital team's vital cooking lessons for Christchurch families

The Auckland team is teaching families with a rare genetic disorder how to cook to literally save their lives.

01:55
The department wants to get more businesses on board with its "release to work" scheme for prisoners.

'Don't hold their past against them' - Prisoner work scheme helping reduce re-offending

Corrections wants to get more businesses on board with its "release to work" scheme for prisoners.

02:04
The manumea which is facing extinction is the closest living relative to the extinct dodo.

Auckland Zoo helps last ditch bid to save Samoa's national bird

The manumea which is facing extinction is the closest living relative to the extinct dodo.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 