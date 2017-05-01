 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Motorsport


Video: Valterri Bottas holds off Sebastian Vettel to claim first ever F1 win

share

Source:

Associated Press

Valtteri Bottas fended off hard-charging Sebastian Vettel and outshone Lewis Hamilton to claim his first Formula One win today in the Russian Grand Prix.

Mercedes' Bottas pipped Vettel to the finish line to take out the Russian Grand Prix.
Source: SKY

As Mercedes responded to Ferrari's strong early-season pace, it was Bottas, often viewed as the No. 2 driver of the team, who delivered a calm, precise win when his more illustrious teammate Hamilton struggled in the Sochi heat.

Bottas started third but beat second-placed Kimi Raikkonen off the start and slipstreamed past Vettel's Ferrari to lead at the end of the first straight.

The Finn looked on course for a straightforward win until a rare slip saw him damage a tire. That helped Vettel to close in, but Bottas held on to cross the line 0.6 seconds ahead of the Ferrari. Raikkonen took third, 10.3 seconds further back.

"Took quite a while, more than 80 races," said Bottas, who had his debut with Williams in 2013. "Worth the wait."

The 27-year-old Finn joined Mercedes after last year's champion, Nico Rosberg, surprisingly announced his retirement.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The British heavyweight claimed one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts in London.

Watch the moment Anthony Joshua defeats Wladimir Klitschko as referee stops fight in 11th round

00:30
2
Joshua was all-over Wladimir Klitschko before winning the fight in the 11th round.

Street fighting and drugs: Anthony Joshua's not so smooth road to stardom

00:30
3
Murray and Hamish Bond claimed back-to-back gold medals in the men’s pair.

'There will always be a seat free on bowside' - Hamish Bond pays tribute to champion partner Eric Murray

00:26
4
The 21-year old made his debut in the 14-13 victory at Mt Smart yesterday.

Watch: Warriors rookie Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad leads team song after nail-biting win over Roosters

00:30
5
The British heavyweight claimed one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts in London.

'I'm only going to improve' - Anthony Joshua promises more after Klitschko victory

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:40
The men were escorted from the rally as the crowd chanted “U.S.A”.

'Get em out of here!' Trump brandishes protestors waving Russian flags during rally

The US President was quick to thank the legal system.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

100 days of 'profound change' - Trump proudly states at Pennsylvania rally

'My only allegiance is to you, our wonderful citizens".

00:59
A mountain guide captured the natural phenomenon as it sped its way towards the Terskol ski resort.

Watch: Colossal avalanche cloud tumbles towards Russian ski resort

The mountain guide who captured the footage can be heard farewelling his parents as the mass approached.


00:19
A young boy has been taken to hospital after a head-on collision between two cars south of Auckland.

South Auckland crash leaves young boy in critical condition

Emergency crews were called to the crash near Waiuku around 9.30am.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ