Video: Valterri Bottas holds off Sebastian Vettel to claim first ever F1 win

Valtteri Bottas fended off hard-charging Sebastian Vettel and outshone Lewis Hamilton to claim his first Formula One win today in the Russian Grand Prix.

As Mercedes responded to Ferrari's strong early-season pace, it was Bottas, often viewed as the No. 2 driver of the team, who delivered a calm, precise win when his more illustrious teammate Hamilton struggled in the Sochi heat.

Bottas started third but beat second-placed Kimi Raikkonen off the start and slipstreamed past Vettel's Ferrari to lead at the end of the first straight.

The Finn looked on course for a straightforward win until a rare slip saw him damage a tire. That helped Vettel to close in, but Bottas held on to cross the line 0.6 seconds ahead of the Ferrari. Raikkonen took third, 10.3 seconds further back.

"Took quite a while, more than 80 races," said Bottas, who had his debut with Williams in 2013. "Worth the wait."