Video: Haydon Paddon moves up into third place at Rally Poland

Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon has rocketed to third with three stage wins in the second full day of Rally Poland action.

An improved showing has the Kiwi WRC driver in sight of the leaders.
Sitting in fifth at the end of yesterday's racing, Paddon produced a masterclass in clearer Mikolajki conditions to win stages 13, 16 and 17, and overtake defending world champion Sebastien Ogier.

Paddon and British co-driver Sebastian Marshall sit a comfortable 6.5 seconds clear of the fourth-placed Ogier, who suffered tyre issues early in the day, but 25.5 seconds off overall rally leader Thierry Neuville.

Estonia's Ott Tanak is snapping at Neuville's heels in second.

With the gap between Paddon and Tanak too large to bridge, Paddon said he was now keen to lock down his first podium finish of the campaign.

He hoped the conditions for tomorrow's racing (NZT) would suit.

"After climbing to (fourth place) this morning, the rest of the day has been about maintaining position - so it's positive that the speed has been good," Paddon said.

"We are 25 seconds back from the lead, which with four stages to go is a little much - so we'll try to look after our position."

It has been a tough campaign to date for the Geraldine-born Paddon, who has completed just four of seven World Rally Championship events.

He and Marshall have failed to finish in the last two events, with mechanical issues to their Hyundai i20 hindering efforts in Portugal and a pair of crashes ruling them out of contention in Italy.

The 30-year-old sits in eighth on the WRC leaderboard.

