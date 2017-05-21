 

Video: Aussie MotoGP rider lucky to walk away from horrifying motorcycle crash

An Australian MotoGP rider has somehow walked away from a shocking crash during practice at the French MotoGP in Le Mans overnight.

Jack Miller somehow came out unscathed from this incident in Le Mans.
Jack Miller will be thanking his lucky stars, losing control of his Honda at the start of the fourth round of free practice.

Miller could only watch in horror as his bike tumbled and slammed into the barriers, cartwheeling away as he somehow avoided injury.

Despite the horrifying incident, Miller was still able to finish in 11th spot in qualifying.

