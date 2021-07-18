Van Gisbergen delivers defensive masterclass on way to another Supercars win

Red Bull Ampol Racing have claimed another one-two finish with Shane Van Gisbergen prevailing from teammate Jamie Whincup in Townsville for his 11th Supercars win of the season.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It was Bulls on parade on Sunday afternoon as the pair started on the front row and Van Gisbergen delivered a defensive driving masterclass, holding off sustained pressure, bumps and overtaking attempts by Whincup to secure his third race win in Townsville across two weekends.

A decision to pit one lap after Whincup paid dividends for the Supercars championship leader as a 4.56 second pit stop and a two-tyre swap put the New Zealander ahead of Whincup as he rounded the back straight.

Whincup's engineers opted for three tyres in his lap 17 stop, giving him fresher wheels to attack his teammate, but he was left facing Van Gisbergen's rear bumper for the remainder of the race.

He had his chance on lap 25 with a beautiful racing move before the straight leaving the cars side by side at 260mkm/h towards turn two, but Van Gisbergen blocked him off and maintained his lead.

Shane van Gisbergen drives the #97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Holden Commodore ZB during race 2 of the Mount Panorama 500 which is part of the 2021 Supercars Championship, at Mount Panorama on February 28, 2021 in Bathurst, Australia. Source: Getty

Red Bull's engineers were at odds with 10 laps remaining, debating whether to let Whincup pass as the team worried about blocking penalties by race officials.

But the Van Gisbergen streaked away from there and held on to claim his 51st career win after an exciting battle.

"It was awesome, we chose two tyres to try and get in front and all I had to do was keep him behind for three or four laps before his fresh one was toasted," Van Gisbergen said.

"It was a pretty cool battle, pretty intense. I'm sure there were some hard moments in the garage, but yeah, it was good fun."

The fifth and final race of Townsville's double-header will take place at 3.40pm Sunday as Cameron Waters heads the front row with Van Gisbergen second on the grid.

Anton De Pasquale rounds out the top three, but Red Bull Ampol Racing will hope Whincup can go one further in what will be his final race in Townsville.