Van Gisbergen defends fellow Kiwi driver whose career is in the balance after missed autograph session

As Richie Stanaway sweats on his fate, Supercars star Shane van Gisbergen has defended the Holden driver and pleaded for the category to not give up on the young gun.

Stanaway's future is up in the air after he was sensationally stood down for the Gold Coast 600's final race on Sunday for missing a fan autograph session.

Heavyweight Holden outfit Garry Rogers Motorsport (GRM) dropped the bombshell that Super2 Series driver Dylan O'Keeffe would replace Stanaway just before the first round of qualifying for Sunday's 300km event.

GRM boss Garry Rogers gave no guarantees that Stanaway would return behind the wheel for the season's final two rounds.

Stanaway's fate will be decided when GRM bosses discuss his future next week.

But van Gisbergen said fellow New Zealander Stanaway - who had previously raced for Aston Martin Racing as a factory driver in Europe's FIA World Endurance Championship - should be given another chance.

"He's been through a tough few years and he's probably a bit misunderstood in some ways publicly," he said.

"He's a star driver and probably hasn't had the right stuff to show his potential here and obviously he's been frustrated by it.

"When you race in Europe and that, you don't do any media stuff, you just race the car and that's it, and that's a lot of your job here (in Supercars).

"He probably hasn't had the right training or the right attitude for it, and that's reflected a bit."

Van Gisbergen admitted missing an autograph session was not a good look but claimed Stanaway had made an honest mistake.

"It was a mistake of his this morning, slept in thinking his signing was later is what he said to me," said van Gisbergen.

"He said he's been putting in as much effort as possible.

"He's a ripper of a kid. I just hope he doesn't give up with his racing and keeps charging.

"I thought Garry (Rogers) would have been good for him but he hasn't really moved forward.