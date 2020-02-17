Trump and Melania take lap in ‘The Beast’ armoured limo to open Daytona 500

US President Donald Trump became just the second sitting president to attend the Daytona 500 today.

Trump served as grand marshall for the race and gave the command for drivers to start their engines.

He also took a parade lap around the 2 1/2-mile speedway in his armoured presidential limo called “The Beast”, leading the 40-car field before the green flag.

The presidential motorcade remained on the apron in the corners instead of taking to the high-banked turns.