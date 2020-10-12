Touching moment sees Lewis Hamilton handed Michael Schumacher's helmet by son after record equalling F1 win

Lewis Hamilton equalled Formula 1 great Michael Schumacher's record of 91 race wins as he claimed victory at the Eifel Grand Prix in Germany today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In a touching moment after the race Schumacher's son Mick handed Hamilton the helmet Schumacher wore in his last F1 season, 2012.

Michael Schumacher has required constant care since he sustained severe head injuries in an accident while skiing in 2013.

"I don't know what to say," Hamilton said after the race.

"When you grow up watching someone and you idolise them, really, for the quality of the driver they are and what they are continually able to do as a driver and with his team week on week.

"Seeing his dominance for so long and I don't think anyone - especially me - thought he would get close to this record.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain shows a helmet of former German driver Michael Schumacher after he wins the Eifel Formula One Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring racetrack in Nuerburg. Source: Associated Press

"It's an incredible honour but I could not have done it without this incredible team. A big thank you and huge respect to Michael."

On the track, Hamilton put on a performance Schumacher would be proud of.

The Mercedes driver started second on the grid but managed to move ahead of teammate Valterri Bottas.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen did manage to pinch the fastest lap off Hamilton, but was unable to catch the Briton.

It comes as another Michael Schumacher record beckons for Hamilton, a record-equalling seventh World Championship title.