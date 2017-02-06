 

'That's not motorsport!' Maro Engel lays into Shane van Gisbergen after Kiwi crashes team car in Bathurst 12-hour

Jamie Whincup has won his first Bathurst 12-hour alongside teammates Craig Lowndes and Toni Vilander, after Shane van Gisbergen ended the race in the wall and with one angry teammate.

The Mercedes driver couldn’t hide his emotions and even went on camera to say he was annoyed by all of SVG’s "mistakes" at the event.
The six-time Supercars champion and his Ferrari finished the race a lap clear of the rest of the field after van Gisbergen crashed his Mercedes with 20 minutes to go on Sunday.

It ended a thrilling day-long battle between the two teams, and earned the ire of van Gisbergen's German co-driver Maro Engel.

"It's not motorsport in my book," Engel told Channel 7.

"I've got to watch out what I'm saying but all I've seen this weekend is a lot of mistakes from Shane."

Van Gisbergen, teamed with Engel and Kiwi Craig Baird, led Whincup out of the pits with 40 minutes remaining before the latter put a wheel in the dirt to take the lead.

Shane van Gisbergen at Adelaide

Trying to chase his Red Bull Supercars teammate down, the reigning Supercars champion collected backmarker Andrew McPherson's Porsche with 31 minutes remaining, prompting a safety car and drive-through penalty.

However the sanction was never served, after he lost control heading into the dipper and put the car into the wall, destroying the car's radiator and ending his race.

"I just stuffed up," Van Gisbergen said.

"I ended up in the wall and wrecked the car. Sorry to the team and sorry to my teammates, it's not the way we wanted to finish."

He said he would meet with Engel after the race.

"I'll go and apologise to him. It's my mistake, I'll be angry at myself."

Whincup's dramatic win comes in his first attempt at the endurance race, and just four months after he was denied in an appeal to attempt to win last year's Bathurst 1000.

"It's been an amazing team effort," Whincup said.

"I guess we had beginners luck today for our first time. To stand on the top step is a fantastic feeling."

It also marked Lowndes' second endurance victory at Mt Panorama in four years in the Maranello.

Competition Motorsport's four-man Porsche team of David Calvert-Jones, Patrick Long, Marc Lieb and Matt Campbell finished second, while Steven Kane, Oliver Jarvis and Guy Smith were third in the Bentley.

