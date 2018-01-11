Teen race car star who lost legs in horrific crash gearing up to drive again

Against all expectations from his doctors a British 18-year-old Formula 4 racing star is set to be driving in front of crowds again, despite having both legs amputated beneath the knee.

Billy Monger, known affectionately among the racing community as "Billy Whizz", was involved in a horrific crash during a Formula 4 race at Donington Park in England last April.

The crash was so bad he had to have both legs amputated below the knee, leading doctors to believe he would never be able to race again.

However, Monger has defied the odds and will drive this week at an exhibition in Birmingham.