Swiss rider in critical condition after horror crash in Moto3 race in Italy

Source:  AAP

The condition of Swiss motorbike rider Jason Dupasquier is said to be "very critical" after a serious crash during qualification for the Moto3 race at Mugello in Italy.

Jason Dupasquier was airlifted to hospital after a crash at the Italian Grand Prix. Source: Spark Sport

Motorcycle racing's ruling body FIM said the 19-year-old was being treated in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Florence, Italy after Saturday's crash.

"At the moment, we know for sure that he's in a very critical condition," FIM chief medical officer Giancarlo de Filippo said.

"We're waiting for news from the hospital."

Dupasquier, of Germany's Pruestel team, was involved in an accident with riders Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba towards the end of the qualifying session, which was immediately red-flagged.

He appeared to fall and was then hit by his own motorbike and that of Sasaki, while a visibly shocked Alcoba later said on television that he thought he had also gone over the Swiss rider's legs.

He was treated on the track for approximately 30 minutes before a helicopter landed and airlifted him to a hospital in Florence.

Motorsport
