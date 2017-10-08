Supercars still confident Darwin races will go ahead despite delays in travel from Queensland

Supercars are confident this weekend's Darwin Triple Crown will still go ahead despite travel plans being pushed back.



Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin in action for Ford at Mount Panorama, Bathurst. Source: Photosport

Officials have been locked in discussions with the Northern Territory government on Tuesday as they aim to get clearances to travel from Queensland.



A charter flight was scheduled to take series and team staff to Darwin on Tuesday but has now been delayed until 10am NZT today.



Transporter trucks carrying the teams' cars and equipment are also yet to cross the Queensland border after the Northern Territory government declared some areas of southeast Queensland, including Brisbane, as a Covid-19 hotspot last Friday.



It's expected the trucks will remain in Queensland until at least Wednesday.



The decision cast doubts over whether championship leader Scott McLaughlin, who lives in the Queensland capital, and Banyo-based Red Bull Triple Eight Racing would be able to travel to the NT without serving a 14-day mandatory quarantine period.

