Supercars to return late June at Sydney Motorsport Park

Supercars will roar back to life with three 130km sprint races at Sydney Motorsport Park on June 27-28 in its return from a Covid-19 enforced hiatus.

Scott McLaughlin in action (file picture). Source: Photosport

The action will commence on the Saturday with two full-field practice sessions and qualifying before a Top 15 Shootout and the first 33-lap race of the weekend.

Back-to-back qualifying sessions on Sunday morning will be followed by two afternoon races to round out the schedule.

Supercars also announced on Sunday that each of the three races would involve a compulsory pit stop to change at least two tyres, with all drivers to start races with a full tank of fuel.

Teams will arrive on the Friday for track walks and to prepare for action, to be carried out in line with coronavirus government regulations, with time restrictions at the circuit each day.

Supercars have not held a complete round since the opening Adelaide 500 in February with the season shut down after qualifying for the Melbourne 400 at Albert Park in mid-March.