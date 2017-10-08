Supercars organisers concerned after Sydney, host of next round of races, labelled a 'Covid-19 hotspot'

Supercars is seeking assurances its event in Darwin next month can proceed as planned after the Northern Territory government declared most of Sydney a COVID-19 hotspot.



Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin in action for Ford at Mount Panorama, Bathurst. Source: Photosport

Chief Minister Michael Gunner declared that from Friday arrivals to the Territory from Sydney, or persons that have been in Sydney in the previous 14 days, will be directed into mandatory supervised quarantine at a facility in Howard Springs and charged $2,500.



The Supercars series will continue in Sydney with three races over this weekend at Sydney Motorsport Park in the city's west.



The championship is then due to head to NT for the Darwin Triple Crown at Hidden Valley from August 8 to 9.



A Supercars spokesman said the championship was aware of the latest developments and holding conversations with Territory authorities about their event.

