Supercars leaving Pukekohe Raceway, relocating to Hampton Downs for 2020

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwi motorsport fans will be heading to a new location to catch drivers such as Scott McLaughlin and Shane van Gisbergen in action with the Supercars Championship relocating from Pukekohe to Hampton Downs this year.

Scott McLaughlin in action during the V8 Supercars practice in Pukekohe. Source: Photosport

1 NEWS can reveal this year's Auckland Super400 race will take place at Hampton Downs, with the traditional venue of Pukekohe no longer an option due to changes in the Auckland Unitary Plan which restricts motorsport noise at Pukekohe on Anzac Day.

With the Auckland Super400 taking place from April 24 to 26 this year, organisers had their hands tied.

"Sincere apologies to our fans and partners for any inconvenience caused by the venue change, but we’re going to be just 15 mins from Pukekohe at one of the world’s best facilities and most demanding tracks," Supercars chief executive Sean Seamer said in an email sent to staff.

"It’s going to be great for everyone involved."

Hampton Downs was chosen by organisers as the best solution that will cause the least disruption for both fans and competitors who have already made plans to head to Auckland.

Pukekohe has hosted the Supercars on 15 occasions since it's debut in 1996 when Kiwi driver Greg Murphy won all three races.

