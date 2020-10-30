Supercars drivers slam 'idiot' organisers for axing long-time season-opening race

Supercars drivers have blasted the axing of the Adelaide 500, with Holden's Nick Percat calling the person responsible for the decision an "idiot."



Shane van Gisbergen races in the 2020 Adelaide 500. Source: Photosport

For the first time since 1999, the long-time season opener around the Adelaide street circuit will not go ahead next year.



The South Australian government has cited a number of factors for the shock call, namely the impact of COVID-19 on one of the biggest event-builds in the state and the inability to recoup costs in a pandemic.



But the cancellation of the popular event has not been well received in the motorsport community.



Percat, who enjoyed a breakout 2020 by winning two races, teed off on Twitter.



"The reason I wanted to be a supercar driver was because of the Adelaide 500...F U to the idiot who made this decision," he said.



Three-time Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin, who will race in IndyCar in 2020, will go down as the last winner after taking out the final race at this year's event.



"Very sad to wake up to news of the Adelaide 500 getting axed. One of best events of the year. Some awesome memories over the years there," he said.



Brad Jones Racing's Todd Hazelwood says he is "absolutely gutted".



"Best race of the year for us drivers and the event that created my obsession for this sport. Sad day to be a proud South Australian," he said.



South Australian premier Steven Marshall said the government accepted a recommendation from the state's tourism commission.



"What we have seen in recent years is a reduction in the number of people who have been attending (the Adelaide 500)," Marshall told reporters on Friday.

