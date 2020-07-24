Supercars driver who became adult entertainer ready to return to motorsport

Renee Gracie is ready to get back in the professional driver’s seat after stepping away from her motorsport career earlier this year to make money as an adult entertainer.

Renee Gracie prepares for practice for the 2015 Bathurst 1000. Source: Getty

Gracie, a former Supercars driver, revealed earlier this year she was making money for her online work as an adult entertainer after she had grown frustrated at the lack of income she was making on the track.

The Australian driver released content on OnlyFans – a social media platform which allows users to sell their adult videos or pictures directly to subscribers or “fans” via a subscription or one-off payment.

Gracie said she was making up to $100,000 a month on the website, but now the 25-year-old is planning to make a shock return to racing with her eyes on contesting the Carrera Cup in a Porsche.

“I now have the financial security to get back into it,” Gracie told The Daily Telegraph.

“I can now afford to go racing without worrying about crashing the car.

“I can do it and afford to do it. I can go racing and not have to worry about a budget. I won’t be reliant on sponsorships.”

Gracie added she hadn’t ruled out another attempt at racing in the Bathurst 1000 – Supercars’ most prestigious event – either after partnering Simona de Silvestro as the first female pairing in the race since 1998.

The pair contested both the 2015 and 2016 endurance races on Mount Panorama, finishing 21st in 2015 and 14th a year later.

Following the lacklustre 2016 result, though, Gracie was replaced as de Silvestro’s partner.

“I wasn’t getting the results and couldn’t get the funding. I tried to do my best but it got to a point where my dream vanished,” Gracie said.