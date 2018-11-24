Supercars to celebrate 20th anniversary since first race in New Zealand

Discussions are continuing with New Zealand authorities on which location will host the event after 2020’s plans to race at Hampton Downs were put on hold due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Shane van Gisbergen. Source: Photosport

The event was announced as one of the 12 events on the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship, with New Zealand fans getting the opportunity to see their favourite stars on November 6-7.

The first championship round Supercars event in history held outside of Australia was staged at Pukekohe Park on 9-11 November 2001 and like 2021, it was the penultimate round of that year’s Championship.

Legendary kiwi Greg Murphy won the event, taking pole position and winning all three races.



Murphy maintained strong form at Pukekohe, winning again in 2002, 2003 and 2005.

Since 2013, the driver who scores the most points across all races during the weekend has received the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy.

The trophy was introduced at the 2013 event in honour of Jason Richards, a one-time New Zealand Supercars race winner and Supercars Hall of Fame member who died of cancer in 2011.

The 2021 Repco Supercars Championship Calendar: