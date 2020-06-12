Supercars cancel New Zealand leg as part of re-organised season

Supercars' Bathurst finale has been scrapped with the 2020 season to finish under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park in December.



Your playlist will load after this ad

A revised calendar was confirmed today, with the previously planned finale at Mount Panorama in February dropped.



The proposed visit to New Zealand in January has also been scrapped due to ongoing Covid-19 travel restrictions.



Supercars released a reorganised calendar in May which extended the 2020 season into February but chief executive Sean Seamer said following discussions with teams and broadcast partners further revisions had been made.



"The calendar announced in May was based on the best information we had at the time," Seamer said.



"With an eye on 2021, teams and broadcast partners have agreed it is in all parties' best interests commercially and competitively to finish this year's campaign in December and start the new season in the New Year."



The new calendar means the championship will conclude with a night event at Sydney Motorsport Park from December 12-13.



It means as well as the New Zealand and second Bathurst events, the visit to South Australia's Bend circuit in September has also been dropped from the 11-round calendar.



Under the revisions, the September stop will now be at Melbourne's Sandown circuit, returning it to its traditional pre-Bathurst 1000 position.

