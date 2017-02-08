'Started to feel at more home' - Haydon Paddon in sixth on WRC return

New Zealand driver Hayden Paddon is warming to his task at the wintry Rally Sweden.

Paddon and co-driver John Kennard were significantly faster in the afternoon stages on Friday, improving to sixth overall.

The pair were ninth, 11th and seventh through the opening three stages on the first full day of the World Rally Championship event.

Some lunchtime tweaks to their Hyundai set-up resulted in second, third, fourth and seventh placings.

"Started to feel more at home this afternoon and things started to click again," Paddon said.

"In general we are a lot happier this afternoon. Our season starts tomorrow."

Paddon sits 1min 17sec behind leader and Belgian team-mate Thierry Neuville with two days remaining.

The 29-year-old is 22sec behind fifth-placed Frenchman Sebastien Ogier, the four-time WRC defending champion.

Ogier won the opening round in Monte Carlo in January.