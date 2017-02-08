 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Motorsport


'Started to feel at more home' - Haydon Paddon in sixth on WRC return

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand driver Hayden Paddon is warming to his task at the wintry Rally Sweden.

The Kiwi rally driver’s car flipped on black ice and slid of the road in Monte Carlo.
Source: 1 NEWS

Paddon and co-driver John Kennard were significantly faster in the afternoon stages on Friday, improving to sixth overall.

The pair were ninth, 11th and seventh through the opening three stages on the first full day of the World Rally Championship event.

Some lunchtime tweaks to their Hyundai set-up resulted in second, third, fourth and seventh placings.

"Started to feel more at home this afternoon and things started to click again," Paddon said.

"In general we are a lot happier this afternoon. Our season starts tomorrow."

Paddon sits 1min 17sec behind leader and Belgian team-mate Thierry Neuville with two days remaining.

The 29-year-old is 22sec behind fifth-placed Frenchman Sebastien Ogier, the four-time WRC defending champion.

Ogier won the opening round in Monte Carlo in January.

Paddon pulled out of that event after crashing his career on a corner which resulted in the death of a 50-year-old Spanish spectator.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:13
1
Francois Pienaar played alongside Van der Westhuizen in the 1995 Rugby World Cup where South Africa won against NZ in the final.

'He was a rock star!' - former Springbok skipper pays touching tribute to Joost van der Westhuizen


00:25
2
The Indigenous side carved up the World All Stars team 34-8 in Newcastle.

Johnathan Thurston inspires Indigenous All Stars to massive win over World All Stars

00:39
3
The two newlyweds, McCaw and Gemma Flynn said despite their athletic careers the race was a daunting task.

'I can see how it's something you want to tick off' Richie and Gemma McCaw revel in Coast to Coast experience

4
The honour is thought to be the first of its kind.

Prime Minister Bill English set to take on shearing champion Sir David Fagan

5

Israel Dagg talks up new team mate, Digby Ioane ahead of maiden Brisbane Tens comp

01:03
The Department of Conservation says the whales that died yesterday will need to be buried in the sand dunes, or taken out to sea.

LIVE: Whale stranding event over, volunteers being turned away from rescue efforts at Farewell Spit

A Project Jonah volunteer said about 200 whales could be at risk of re-stranding at Farewell Spit.

02:28
Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort today.

Fight continues to save dozens of whales still alive after mass Farewell Spit stranding

Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort.

00:47
Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

Watch: Heartbreaking drone footage shows hundreds of stranded whales at Farewell Spit

Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

01:07
Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales the mass stranding.

'Wait and see' as epic rescue effort to save stranded pilot whales continues at Farewell Spit

Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales.

00:33
Kelsey from Collingwood Area School has been at the spit all day for her first whale rescue.

Concerns as rescued Farewell Spit whales mill around low tide mark, unwilling to swim out

About 50 whales have been refloated today, but many seem unwilling to leave the rest of their imperilled social group.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ