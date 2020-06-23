Speedway loses partnerships after 'Bubba Rope' post

A North Carolina racetrack has lost some partnerships after its owner advertised "Bubba Rope" for sale online days after NASCAR said a noose had been found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace, the top series' only Black driver.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace stands for the national anthem before a Florida race, as FBI agents investigated a noose found in his locker. Source: Associated Press

A concrete company and a driver series ended their partnerships yesterday with the half-mile, dirt track 311 Speedway in Stokes County, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

The racetrack owner's "Bubba Rope" post on Facebook Marketplace earlier this week sparked a backlash on social media and a condemnation from a spokesman for Gov. Roy Cooper.

"Buy your Bubba Rope today for only $9.99 each, they come with a lifetime warranty and work great," the post said.

The Carolina Sprint Tour posted on its Facebook page that it would not race at the speedway for the remainder of its season, according to the newspaper.

"We do not condone nor support the comments and posts that have been made the past week," the series said in a post online.

A concrete company also said it was cutting all ties with the speedway.

NASCAR officials released a photo on Friday of the rope found last week in Wallace's garage stall that prompted a federal investigation, which determined it had been there since October.

The rope pull found in the garage stall of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. Source: 1 NEWS