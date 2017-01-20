Spectator dies after Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon crashes at Monte Carlo Rally

A spectator has died after Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon crashed into a bank at the Monte Carlo Rally.

"It is with great sadness that the Automobile Club de Monaco confirms further details of the incident that occurred in SS1 with car #4 (Paddon/Kennard)," a statement from Rally Monte Carlo officials said.

"A spectator was transported by helicopter from the stage to hospital in Nice. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, the spectator has sadly died.

"An investigation has commenced into the incident and all involved parties will provide assistance to the authorities. Everyone associated with the event extends their deepest sympathies and condolences to the families, friends and individuals affected."

Paddon has also issued a statement, saying he's saddened by the accident and has offered his condolences to friends and family of the victim.

"It's difficult to say much more at the moment as we are in shock with what has happened. I'm sorry for the family, the fans and our sport!"

An in-car video camera, from Hayden Paddon's Hyundai, shows the Kiwi driver trying desperately to correct an over-steering error, before ploughing into a bank and flipping as he took out a spectator, on the opening stage of the Rally of Monte Carlo this morning.

Race organisers abandoned the stage after the accident, in what is the year's first event.