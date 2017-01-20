 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Motorsport


Spectator dies after Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon crashes at Monte Carlo Rally

share

Source:

WRC

A spectator has died after Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon crashed into a bank at the Monte Carlo Rally.

The Kiwi rally driver skids on ice and screams around a corner at the Monte Carlo rally.
Source: WRC

"It is with great sadness that the Automobile Club de Monaco confirms further details of the incident that occurred in SS1 with car #4 (Paddon/Kennard)," a statement from Rally Monte Carlo officials said.

"A spectator was transported by helicopter from the stage to hospital in Nice. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, the spectator has sadly died.

"An investigation has commenced into the incident and all involved parties will provide assistance to the authorities. Everyone associated with the event extends their deepest sympathies and condolences to the families, friends and individuals affected."

Paddon has also issued a statement, saying he's saddened by the accident and has offered his condolences to friends and family of the victim.

"It's difficult to say much more at the moment as we are in shock with what has happened. I'm sorry for the family, the fans and our sport!"

An in-car video camera, from Hayden Paddon's Hyundai, shows the Kiwi driver trying desperately to correct an over-steering error, before ploughing into a bank and flipping as he took out a spectator, on the opening stage of the Rally of Monte Carlo this morning.

A spectator was hit when Paddon slammed into the Monte Carlo hill.
Source: WRC

Race organisers abandoned the stage after the accident, in what is the year's first event.


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
A spectator was hit when Paddon slammed into the Monte Carlo hill.

'I am incredibly saddened' - Paddon withdraws from Monte Carlo rally after spectator hit by his out-of-control car dies

00:13
2
The Kiwi rally driver skids on ice and screams around a corner at the Monte Carlo rally.

Spectator dies after Kiwi rally driver Hayden Paddon crashes at Monte Carlo Rally

00:25
3
Trent Boult and Tim South both picked up wickets at Hagley Oval in Christchurch in their second Test.

LIVE: Black Caps break day one of second Test wide open with three quick wickets against struggling Bangladesh

00:33
4
The world number two wasn't happy at all after a reporter called her performance scrappy.

Video: 'That's a very negative thing to say' - Serena Williams demands apology from reporter after Aussie Open win

00:20
5
The Kiwi rally driver appears to have taken out a spectator on impact.

Raw: Spectators rush to onlooker's aid moments after Kiwi Hayden Paddon's crash at Monte Carlo Rally

00:23
It's January but already Mt Ruapehu has been coated in 'about 10cm of snow" overnight.

Watch: January snow! Umm isn't it supposed to be summer Mr Weatherman? Mt Ruapehu hit by bizarre snow storm

It's the height of summer but you wouldn't know it looking at some of New Zealand's snow-coated peaks this week.

00:40
Wainuiomata mum of four, Sarah Mataiti, says while their Maori emersion state school tries to keep costs low, it all adds up.

Mum-of-four says state school costs add up no matter how hard you try

New research released today shows the cost of state schooling has risen by 15 per cent from 2007.

00:22
Trump, who will officially be the president tomorrow, looked relaxed as he walked off the plane in the US capital.

Rebecca Wright in Washington DC: The city has come alive

Everyone I have spoken to is hoping that the president-elect succeeds.

01:16
Stunning timelapse footage commemorates three months work on Hillary’s Hut completed on the 60th Birthday of NZ’s permanent presence on Antarctica.

Watch: Incredible timelapse footage captures the three months spent restoring Hillary's Hut

The restoration work is completed 60 years to the day since the NZ flag was raised for the first time at Scott Base.

00:25
Trent Boult and Tim South both picked up wickets at Hagley Oval in Christchurch in their second Test.

LIVE: Black Caps break day one of second Test wide open with three quick wickets against struggling Bangladesh

Keep up to date with our live coverage from Hagley Oval in Christchurch.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ