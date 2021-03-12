South Auckland teen one step closer to racing dream after landing two-year Road to Indy deal

South Auckland teenager Billy Frazer is one step closer to his IndyCar dream after earning himself a two year deal in a programme which has produced many of the sport’s greats.

Just at the beginning of what is being talked up as the start of a promising career, Frazer has landed a scholarship in the Road to Indy programme.

IndyCar champions such as Tony Kanaan, Josef Newgarden and New Zealander Scott Dixon are all graduates of the scholarship.

Frazer’s hope is to emulate his idol Dixon’s success and compete in what is regarded as "the greatest spectacle in racing", the Indy 500.

“Well it's 500 miles of the most intense racing in the world so that’s something I definitely want to do, and win!” Frazer said.

Frazer’s talents extend beyond the open wheel format as well, with the 18-year-old earning a test drive in Supercars, posting the fastest time from more than 1000 aspiring drivers.

After rising through the Kiwi motorsport ranks it hasn’t just been his speed, but his passion catching the eye and backing of greats like Kenny Smith and others.

Kiwi driver Jonny Reid is one of many veterans of the sport throwing his support behind the up-and-coming driver.