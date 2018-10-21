'Something just hit my head' – Brendon Hartley struck by own safety halo in US Grand Prix practice

Kiwi Formula 1 driver Brendon Hartley will start tomorrow's US Grand Prix in Austin dead last on the grid, hampered by a penalty for engine changes.

The Toro Rosso driver, along with teammate Pierre Gasly, have both copped penalties for making engine changes in qualifying, while some teams didn't even sending cars out in the wet conditions.

Not only that, but Hartley was struck by a piece of his own safety halo, which came apart during the morning practice session.

"Something just hit my head, so maybe check the car," the Kiwi said over team radio.