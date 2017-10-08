Small crowd will be allowed to return to Supercars event in August

A crowd limited to 4500 fans per day will be allowed to attend Darwin's Supercars event in August.



Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin in action for Ford at Mount Panorama, Bathurst. Source: Photosport

The Northern Territory has been largely unaffected by the coronavirus crisis, allowing the championship to announce the restricted number of tickets to be sold for each of the two days at Hidden Valley Raceway.



It will be the first time since February's Adelaide 500 that fans have been allowed track side at a Supercars meet.



March's Formula One grand prix in Melbourne was cancelled before any racing due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



The Supercars championship resumed last weekend behind closed doors at Sydney Motorsport Park.



"The past few months have been tough on everyone, and we have worked hard behind the scenes to get our championship back up and running and, importantly, getting fans back track side," Supercars chief executive Sean Seamer said.



"Thanks to the Northern Territory Government, we are now at the stage where we are able to take the next step on the journey back to normal racing."



To accommodate the fans, a selection of food and beverage vendors will be open at the track but those attending are being encouraged to bring their own refreshments if possible.



The annual convoy of transporters through Darwin's streets will go ahead as normal on August 6 but will not stop in the CBD while spectators are being encouraged to observe social distancing when watching the convoy.



There will be no concerts or support races at this year's Triple Crown while pit access will be limited strictly to racing team staff and officials.

