Shane van Gisbergen shakes off pain to claim famous come-from-behind Supercars victory

A wounded Shane van Gisbergen has pulled off a famous Supercars win, making up a record-breaking 16 places on the grid to remain undefeated in 2021.

The Red Bull Ampol driver underwent surgery on a broken collarbone two weeks ago but drove through the pain barrier to claim a drama-packed race at the Sandown Supersprint.

After qualifying 17th as he struggled early today, van Gisbergen expertly worked his way through the field in his Holden Commodore to pass Ford's Cameron Waters with just a lap to go.

The reigning Bathurst 1000 champion smashed a 56-year-old record for the lowest position on the grid to take the chequered flag at the Melbourne track.

Van Gisbergen was touch-and-go to drive this weekend after injuring himself in a mountain biking accident but defied the odds to finish in front of Waters and claim the 43rd win of his career.

"I had so much help the last couple of weeks, good surgeons, hyperbaric chambers, a nice girlfriend looking after me, our physio," van Gisbergen said.

"It's been a pretty tough two weeks but I feel awesome in the car and my car's great. It hurts but I'm not damaging [the collarbone] by driving."

After snatching an early championship lead with back-to-back wins at the season-opening event at Bathurst last month, van Gisbergen maintains a perfect 2021 record and extends his title advantage to 60 points.

Teammate Jamie Whincup finished third as he chases a final title in his last season as a full-time driver.

It was heartbreak for Chaz Mostert with the Holden driver starting in pole and appearing to have the race in his grasp at numerous stages before finishing sixth.

Waters, who has been touted as a championship contender this season as part of Ford's next generation, credited van Gisbergen for the drive.

"Those three or four laps of [battling for the lead with Mostert] was probably what got Shane back in the race," Waters said.

"Massive kudos to Shane for what he's just achieved with his shoulder and everything."