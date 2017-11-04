 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Motorsport


Shane van Gisbergen posts fastest qualifying time for first race of new Supercars season

share

Source:

AAP

His teammate has snared provisional pole but defending Supercars champion Jamie Whincup faces a nervous wait to get on the grid for today's season opener in Adelaide.

Shane van Gisbergen, Red Bull Holden Racing Australia. ITM Auckland Supersprint V8 Supercars. Pukekohe Park Raceway, Auckland, New Zealand. 04 November 2017. © Copyright Image: Marc Shannon / www.photosport.nz.

Holden driver Shane van Gisbergen in action at the Pukekohe Park Raceway in Auckland.

Source: Photosport

The Red Bull Holden Racing Team star wrecked his Commodore late in Friday's qualifying session at the 3.22km street circuit, the impact sending one of his tyres bouncing down the track.

While Whincup was unhurt in the crash and still managed to qualify for today's top-10 shootout for pole position, the damage to his car might end his weekend prematurely.

"The car's pretty bad, real bad," Whincup told AAP.

"The worst I've seen for a long time ... the priority now is just trying to get out tomorrow.

"We've got time but if the chassis's bent, we're all over."

It was a different scenario on the other side of the garage with teammate Shane Van Gisbergen posting the fastest time in the 20-minute qualifying run.

Van Gisbergen, who won both races last year in Adelaide, clocked a one minute and 20.2467 second lap to finish ahead of Ford's Scott McLaughlin on the timesheets.

"No idea, everyone asks me and I can't put my finger on it," Van Gisbergen said about his good form in South Australia.

"I treat it like every other track, just seem to go pretty good at it ... there's probably five drivers who are always consistently up the front here.

"I don't know what makes it good for me but I always seem to go alright."

Joining Van Gisbergen, McLaughlin and Whincup in the shootout will be veterans James Courtney and Mark Winterbottom as they try to put underwhelming 2017s behind them.

Others to qualify for the one-lap dash for pole position were Bathurst 1000 champion David Reynolds, hometown favourite Nick Percat and two-time Bathurst winner Will Davison.

Ford young gun Cam Waters will start from 19th after his crew managed to repair his Falcon following a high-speed crash in second practice to get him out on track in qualifying.

Today's action resumes with the top-10 shootout from 2:25pm NZT, before the first of two 250km races this weekend from 5:50pm.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The Cavs didn't get the win against the 76ers, but their King still put on a show.

Watch: LeBron James bamboozles NBA defenders, threads ball through teammate's legs during around-the-back dribble move

00:15
2
All five runners were red-carded at different points in the race.

Watch: Entire men's 400m heat disqualified after bizarre indoor athletics world champs race

00:15
3
Cooper laughed about the incidents which occurred at a Brisbane gym.

Video: Ex-Wallabies first-five Quade Cooper hit twice in the head by rogue fan

00:15
4
Duffie was relentless on defence late in the first half, flooring McKenzie with a massive defensive play.

Watch as Matt Duffie annihilates Damian McKenzie with monstrous tackle as injury-hit Chiefs survive late scare from Blues


00:15
5
The Chiefs defeated the Blues 27-21 at Eden Park in Auckland.

Chiefs hold on to win dramatic NZ derby against the Blues after brutal Super Rugby clash

04:12
Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

'You're hooked' - the Piha surfer trying to get his sport into the Paralympics

Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

00:24
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Caught on video: Rotorua school boy suspended after kicking another boy in the head

Footage of the incident at Western Heights High appeared on social media yesterday.

01:00
Pat Brown never saw her parents again after leaving for New Zealand, and says Britain's apology in 2010 was emotionally draining.

'It still hurts' - British post-war child migrant to NZ weeps as abuse inquiry recommends compensation

Pat Brown of Nelson says she's had a good life here but the child migrant scheme should never have happened.

02:03
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Lots of cloud but mostly dry with occasional showers

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

02:37
Olivia Wensley has described a world full of relentless power abuse, harassment and debauchery she saw while working as a lawyer.

'I felt really violated' – former lawyer details 'atrocious' proposition from senior colleague, calls time on profession's 'dirty little secret'

Olivia Wensley has described a world full of relentless power abuse, harassment and debauchery she saw while working as a lawyer.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 