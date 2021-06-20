Shane van Gisbergen leads from start to finish in dominant Supercars victory

Holden star Shane van Gisbergen has produced an utterly dominant drive in Darwin to secure his seventh win of the Supercars season.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The runaway championship leader extended his advantage with a superb display in the first of two races at Hidden Valley today.

Starting the race from second, van Gisbergen powered past Ford veteran Will Davison before the first corner and never looked back.

It was the 47th win of the 32-year-old New Zealander's career and keeps him on track for a second title to back up the one he claimed in 2016.

Davison's Mustang was unable to peg back enough ground as he finished second, while van Gisbergen's Triple Eight teammate Jamie Whincup finished third.

"It was awesome. We got another good start," van Gisbergen said.

"Our car is awesome, we just needed to get things right. The pit-stop was great and managed the race at the end."

The New Zealander bounced back from a horror first race in the Top End, when a pit-stop meltdown resulted in van Gisbergen being relegated from the lead to the back of the field.

"It hasn't made up for (Saturday) yet so we've got this afternoon to go," van Gisbergen said.

"We move on with things quick. We analysed what happened and put procedures in place to make sure it doesn't happen again."