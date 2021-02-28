Shane Van Gisbergen kicks off Supercars season with perfect performance at Bathurst 500

Holden star Shane Van Gisbergen has wasted no time making himself the driver to beat in the Supercars championship in the absence of Scott McLaughlin.

Shane van Gisbergen drives the #97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Holden Commodore ZB during race 2 of the Mount Panorama 500 which is part of the 2021 Supercars Championship, at Mount Panorama on February 28, 2021 in Bathurst, Australia. Source: Getty

With three-time defending champion McLaughlin now in the United States pursuing an IndyCar career, Van Gisbergen completed a clean sweep of the Bathurst 500 with victory in Sunday's 250km race at Mount Panorama.

Added to last year's Bathurst 1000, it means Van Gisbergen has won three straight Supercars races at the iconic 2.61km circuit.

The Red Bull Ampol Racing driver started on pole but fell behind Ford's Cameron Waters on the start line.

Waters' lead didn't last long however with Van Gisbergen pouncing when his rival emerged from his first pit stop on cold tyres to pass him and take a lead he would not relinquish.

Having won Saturday's race as well, Van Gisbergen will leave Bathurst with an early 33-point championship lead.

Waters, whose Saturday race was wrecked by a power steering pump failure, came home second.

Holden's Chaz Mostert, the runner-up on Saturday, capped a strong opening weekend to complete the podium in third.

The Walkinshaw Andretti United driver made the most of an error by Dick Johnson Racing's Anton De Pasquale early in the race to pass the 25-year-old and set up his second podium finish of the weekend.

De Pasquale, who crashed out of Saturday's race, salvaged some pride by coming home fourth ahead of experienced duo Mark Winterbottom and Jamie Whincup.

In a largely uneventful sprint race, Ford's James Courtney was the only casualty of the day.

The 2016 championship winner lost control of his Boost Mobile Racing Mustang at The Cutting in the ninth lap, with the rear of his car suffering race-ending damage against the concrete wall.