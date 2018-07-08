 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Motorsport


Shane van Gisbergen denies Kiwi rival Scott McLaughlin perfect weekend, wins second race in Ipswich

share

Source:

AAP

The gloves are officially off in the Supercars title fight after Shane van Gisbergen hit back at series leader Scott McLaughlin in today's Ipswich SuperSprint at Queensland Raceway.

TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 06: Shane Van Gisbergen drives the #97 Red Bull Holden Racing Team Holden Commodore ZB during practice for the Supercars Townsville 400 on July 6, 2018 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

Holden driver Shane Van Gisbergen.

Source: Getty

Holden's Van Gisbergen got the jump on pole-sitter McLaughlin at the start of the Ipswich round's 200km finale and went on claim the chequered flag by more than two seconds ahead of the Ford star.

Ford's Chaz Mostert was third, his first podium since last October's Gold Coast 600.

The stage is now set for a championship dog fight between 2016 series winner van Gisbergen and McLaughlin, who narrowly missed claiming his debut drivers' title last year.

Van Gisbergen's fourth win of the year has whittled McLaughlin's series lead down to just 131 points with seven of the season's 16 rounds remaining.

"That (start) dictates the race here," van Gisbergen said.

"If we start up there (front) we can race with them (McLaughlin's Ford).

"The cars are very even but we are missing something in qualifying consistency - we needed to get that start.

"But I am enjoying the title fight."

It was a shot in the arm for van Gisbergen after McLaughlin appeared unstoppable at Ipswich.

McLaughlin claimed pole before leading Saturday's 39-lap race from start to finish to beat van Gisbergen home by more than four seconds.

And the flying Kiwi looked set to deliver more of the same in today's 65-lap race after again taking out pole position.

It was his 10th pole of the year in 20 races, taking his career haul to 43 and equal third overall on the all-time list with Craig Lowndes.

But van Gisbergen wasn't to be denied on Sunday.

He enjoyed a blistering start for the second straight day, getting the jump on McLaughlin to snatch the lead by the first turn.

It followed Saturday's heroics in the opening 120km event where van Gisbergen remarkably moved from eighth to third on the first lap, eventually finishing second.

Today's race lead changed hands as both drivers used different tyre and fuel strategies.

But van Gisbergen emerged seconds ahead of McLaughlin after his second and final pit stop midway through the 65-lap race and was never headed.

"From here on I will just press on, take it as it comes. There's a lot more points on offer but I am excited about our car pace," McLaughlin said of the title fight.

Holden star Jamie Whincup finished fourth in the 27-strong field with sentimental favourite Craig Lowndes eighth.

Appearing at his 22nd and final Ipswich round, Lowndes, 44, is enjoying a Supercars swan song after announcing two weeks ago that he would retire from full-time racing at season's end.

The next round is the Sydney SuperNight 300 from August 3-4.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:40
1
The Black Ferns Sevens have defended their Sevens World Cup title with a 29-0 win over France.

Black Ferns Sevens create history, win back-to-back World Cup titles

00:15
2
Chris Satae was told to make a hit up to set up one final play. Instead, he tried his own miracle play.

Watch: Warriors blow final chance for game-tying miracle after rookie's brain explosion

00:15
3
Gerard Beale finished off a strange play from his winger to score.

As it happened: Composed Storm keep Warriors at bay in second half to take hard-earned win in Auckland

00:44
4
Blyde grabbed three of NZ's tries in their 45-0 win in San Francisco.

World Cup Sevens: New Zealand sides dominate, Australia and Samoa men knocked out on opening day

00:14
5
The Rabbitohs lock was placed on report for his tackle on his Wests Tigers opponent.

Watch: 'You weak ****' – Sam Burgess' shocking sledge after high tackle on Robbie Farah

01:52
Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.

Two men arrested in homicide investigation into McLaren Falls death of 'well-loved father'

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, on July 13.

01:50
New Zealand’s third-largest political party is celebrating its 25th birthday.

John Armstrong: Will 25 years of Winston Peters' mischief, mishaps and mayhem as NZ First leader have a swansong beyond 2020?

Last Wednesday marked 25 years since the official launch of NZ First back in 1993.


04:24
1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

01:58
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.


01:08
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update

Fine rest of the day across the country, with possible showers in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update