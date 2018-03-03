 

Shane Van Gisbergen claims pole for Adelaide Supercars

Holden's Shane Van Gisbergen has continued his perfect start to the 2018 Supercars season, claiming pole position for today's 250km race in Adelaide.

The Holden ace surged to an emphatic win in Adelaide.
Source: SKY

The New Zealander, who took pole position and won yesterday's 250km race, was top qualifier for today's Adelaide 500 finale with a fastest lap of one minute and 19.5831 seconds in the top 10 shootout.

Van Gisbergen is chasing a fourth-straight race win on the streets of Adelaide after sweeping the corresponding two races last year.

Defending series champion Jamie Whincup confirmed a one-two for the Red Bull Holden Racing Team by claiming second spot on the grid with a 1:19.5915 lap.

"Pretty awesome, thanks for the team we've got two cars on the front row," Van Gisbergen said.

"Just stoked, looking forward to another good battle."

Ford driver Scott McLaughlin, who qualified fastest for the shootout, will start from third after he clocked a 1:19.7598.

Starting alongside him will be Bathurst champion David Reynolds (1:19.8870).

Ford pair Mark Winterbottom and Cam Waters will form the third row of the grid for the 78-lap race.

Nissan rookie Andre Heimgartner's first career shootout appearance didn't go to plan with the New Zealander penalised for kerb hopping early in his lap and he'll start the race in 10th alongside stablemate Michael Caruso.

Holden's James Courtney, who finished second in Saturday's race, failed to make the top 10 and will start the race from 14th.

McLaughlin's teammate Fabian Coulthard (12th) and Holden veteran Craig Lowndes (17th) also find themselves in the middle of the grid.

