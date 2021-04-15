Shane Van Gisbergen chasing record-breaking start to Supercars season

Current Supercars championship leader Shane van Gisbergen could make history as the only driver in history to win the first seven races of a season, when racing gets underway this weekend at the Tasmania SuperSprint.

Shane Van Gisbergen after winning at Sandown last month. Source: Photosport

Allan Moffat and Mark Skaife both won the opening six races of the season in 1977 and 1994 respectively, but no one has ever won the opening seven.

Van Gisbergen, who has won the first five races this season, will need to win the first two of the three races in Tasmania to break the record.

His current overall winning streak extends further to six - including the 2020 Bathurst 1000 – matching similar feats by Allan Moffat, Dick Johnson, Jim Richards, Mark Skaife, Craig Lowndes, Jamie Whincup and Scott McLaughlin.

Only Jamie Whincup and Craig Lowndes have been able to win more than six consecutive races - Whincup (seven in 2008) and Lowndes (eight in 1996).

Van Gisbergen won the last time Supercars raced in Tasmania, taking home victory in the 2019 race.

After winning all three races at Sandown last month, suffering broken ribs and a broken collar bone, van Gisbergen has told Fox Sports News he will race in pain again this weekend.

"My ribs are probably the sorest. The collar bone is what it is, I've got most of my movement back in my arm and it's not too painful, but the ribs, can't do much about it."

Van Gisbergen holds a 150-point championship lead over his Red Bull teammate Jamie Whincup heading into this weekend.

The 2016 Supercars Champion's Red Bull Ampol Racing has been the dominant force at Symmons Plains for much of the past decade.

The team has won 11 of the 14 races held at the circuit since 2014.

This weekend's event is a two-day, three-race event over Saturday and Sunday.

Van Gisbergen is also hoping to come back to New Zealand later in the year to race the rally car circuit.