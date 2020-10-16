Seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi tests positive for Covid-19

Seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi has tested positive for coronavirus.

Valentino Rossi. Source: Photosport

The 41-year-old Italian posted a message on social media saying: “Unfortunately, this morning I woke up and I was not feeling good. My bones were score and I had a slight fever, so I immediately called the doctor who tested me twice.”

Rossi says the result of the first test was negative but the second was positive.

The Yahama rider will miss this weekend’s Grand Prix in Aragón and said the following weekend’s race is also likely to be a “no go” for him.