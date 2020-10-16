TODAY |

Seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi tests positive for Covid-19

Source:  Associated Press

Seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi has tested positive for coronavirus.

Valentino Rossi. Source: Photosport

The 41-year-old Italian posted a message on social media saying: “Unfortunately, this morning I woke up and I was not feeling good. My bones were score and I had a slight fever, so I immediately called the doctor who tested me twice.”

Rossi says the result of the first test was negative but the second was positive.

The Yahama rider will miss this weekend’s Grand Prix in Aragón and said the following weekend’s race is also likely to be a “no go” for him.

Rossi adds: “I am sad and angry because I did my best to respect the protocol and although the test I had on Tuesday was negative, I self-isolated since my arrival from Le Mans. Anyway, this is the way it is, and I can’t do anything to change the situation.”

