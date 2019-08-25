Scott McLaughlin's Supercars rivals expect Kiwi champ's quest for third-straight title to be toughest yet

Scott McLaughlin was unstoppable in winning last year's Supercars championship but it will be a surprise if he is as dominant in 2020.



Scott McLaughlin. Source: Photosport

The DJR Penske star smashed Craig Lowndes' 23-year old record for most race wins in a season with 18 victories, including his controversial maiden Bathurst success.



McLaughlin, who has made no secret of his desire to one day race full-time in America, remains the most talented driver on the grid.



But with a range of technical changes implemented during the off-season, fans should see the gap close on McLaughlin's Ford Mustang, starting at this weekend's season-opening Adelaide 500.



Holden favourite David Reynolds took out the first practice session on Thursday around the South Australian capital's street circuit.



The Erebus flyer said there was already a noticeable difference in driving his Commodore ZB.



"I think they've done a good job (with the changes). There's been a lot of time and effort put in to making it even," Reynolds said.



"That's what we want to see, we want to see multiple winners with close hard racing, a lot of action on the cars and go back to what we remember Supercars as.



"It's very wild, extremely wild, feels like I'm out of control but I love it."



The man who's been runner-up to McLaughlin in the past two years, Shane van Gisbergen, believes it will take drivers a while to find their feet.



"It feels much different to last year, I was driving around, hating life, but you got to remember everyone has the same problem," the Red Bull Holden star said.



"The cars are crap but it probably looks better; the cars are moving and everyone is sliding."



Trying to prevent McLaughlin's rare three-peat will be a range of Holden drivers aiming to send the iconic brand out on a high.



Van Gisbergen's sole title came in 2016, but he has made his Kiwi rival earn his success during the past two seasons.



Then there is seven-time champion Jamie Whincup, with the Holden great finishing 2019 on a high by winning three of the last four races.



News of Holden's looming demise has shocked the motorsport community, with drivers struggling not to be thinking about General Motors' decision.



"The axe was probably coming at one stage, but when it happens it's just shocking," Reynolds said.

