Scott McLaughlin unveils new helmet livery for upcoming IndyCar season

Source:  1 NEWS

Scott McLaughlin has announced several tweaks to the livery of his new helmet ahead of his debut full-time drive in an IndyCar season.

His old Supercars helmet featured a kiwi in front of a New Zealand flag. Source: 1 Sport

McLaughlin today revealed in a tweet that the design now features a kiwi with parts of the New Zealand and United States flags.

There are also some new words of inspiration, with Rick Mears quote: “If the opportunity arises, I’ll take it, if not, I’ll just work a little harder” written below.

"My updated Kiwi which will go on the back of my helmets, wanted an American flavour to add to my NZ heritage," he wrote on Twitter.

"Let’s get 2021 going! #3Team."

The IndyCar season starts in early March in Florida.

Motorsport
