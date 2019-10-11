TODAY |

Scott McLaughlin tests new Ford Mustang ahead of Supercars title tilt

AAP
Supercars championship leader Scott McLaughlin has gotten behind the wheel of his newly-built Ford Mustang ahead of Sunday's Sandown 500.

The DJR Team Penske star will race a completely new car at the Melbourne event after wrecking his old Mustang in a scary crash at Surfers Paradise last month.

While McLaughlin walked away unharmed from the crash at the Gold Coast 600, his team was forced to build a new No.17 racer for the Sandown event.

The New Zealander put the new car through its paces on Monday, completing a 60km shakedown at Queensland Raceway.

The vehicle will now be transported to Victoria for the Sandown event, where McLaughlin can claim back-to-back titles.

Despite his Sunday mishap at Surfers, McLaughlin still holds a mammoth 463-point lead over nearest rival Shane Van Gisbergen.

That means he will be crowned champion if he leaves Sandown with a margin greater than 300 points over his fellow Kiwi.

The Sandown 500 begins on Friday with practice, before qualifying on Saturday and the 500km endurance race on Sunday.

Scott McLaughlin in action (file picture). Source: Photosport
