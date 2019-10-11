Scott McLaughlin tests new Ford Mustang ahead of Supercars title tilt

Supercars championship leader Scott McLaughlin has gotten behind the wheel of his newly-built Ford Mustang ahead of Sunday's Sandown 500.



The DJR Team Penske star will race a completely new car at the Melbourne event after wrecking his old Mustang in a scary crash at Surfers Paradise last month.



While McLaughlin walked away unharmed from the crash at the Gold Coast 600, his team was forced to build a new No.17 racer for the Sandown event.



The New Zealander put the new car through its paces on Monday, completing a 60km shakedown at Queensland Raceway.



The vehicle will now be transported to Victoria for the Sandown event, where McLaughlin can claim back-to-back titles.



Despite his Sunday mishap at Surfers, McLaughlin still holds a mammoth 463-point lead over nearest rival Shane Van Gisbergen.



That means he will be crowned champion if he leaves Sandown with a margin greater than 300 points over his fellow Kiwi.

