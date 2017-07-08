 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Motorsport


Scott McLaughlin takes Supercars Championship lead with Townsville victory

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Ford star Scott McLaughlin has rocketed the top of the Supercars championship with a dominant victory in the 200km race in Townsville.

Ford's Kiwi star driver dominated in North Queensland for his fifth win of the season.
Source: SKY

The DJR Team Penske ace continued his stellar form today, winning his fifth race for the season after starting from pole position for the eighth time this year.

"It was our goal to come here and get a couple of podiums and just stay in the fight so I think we've well and truly done that," McLaughlin said.

Six-time champion Jamie Whincup jumped McLaughlin at the start but the flying New Zealander regained the lead on the second lap.

"I had an awesome battle there with J-Dub at the start," McLaughlin said.

"Man we had some fun out there. It was awesome."

Whincup remains winless for the season but has been runner-up six times and on the podium in nine of the opening 13 races.

"Congrats to Scotty and the crew. They were just too quick today. I couldn't make a race of it," Whincup said.

There was drama on the first turn at the Reid Park street circuit when the Falcon of McLaughlin's teammate Fabian Coulthard spun after Tim Slade nudged him in a congested pack of cars.

It was a cruel blow for Coulthard, who finished 11th and surrendered the series lead to McLaughlin.

While the safety car wasn't called for, Todd Kelly and Slade went to the pits for repairs.

Garth Tander and James Courtney's Commodores also suffered damage early in the race.

Kelly later withdrew and Courtney's horror year continued as he was the last to cross the finish line.

In a form reversal for Prodrive Racing Australia, Mark Winterbottom, Chaz Mostert and Cameron Waters finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Defending champion Shane van Gisbergen hung on for seventh, one place behind Triple Eight Racing teammate Craig Lowndes.

McLaughlin will get a chance to consolidate his lead in the 200km race on tomorrow.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:35
1
A win at Eden Park would mean the first series win over the ABs in 46 years.

LIVE: All Blacks lead thins after monster penalty kick from Elliot Daly


02:23
2
The new Bournemouth striker's 'best friend' Bradley Lowery is losing his battle with neuroblastoma.

Watch: Football star Jermain Defoe breaks down during tearful tribute to young fan with cancer

00:25
3
Golfing star Sergio Garcia and former All Black Dan Carter in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

Watch: All Blacks legend Dan Carter rubs shoulders with David Beckham and Sergio Garcia at Wimbledon

00:50
4
Young and old, big and small – tens of thousands will pack into Eden Park for tonight's decider.

All Blacks and Lions fans pour into Eden Park ahead of Test series finale

00:30
5
The Kiwi produced a near perfect ride to take out the Red Bull X-fighters event in Madrid.

Watch: Levi Sherwood creates history with no-handed double backflip

02:35
A win at Eden Park would mean the first series win over the ABs in 46 years.

LIVE: All Blacks lead thins after monster penalty kick from Elliot Daly

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the third Test match between the All Blacks and the British and Irish Lions from Auckland.

There were plenty of other fans behind the scenes today.

'We have a chance after all' - France's refusal to help TNZ made for defining moment after dramatic capsize

It was reported Grant Dalton requested equipment from the French to fix the boat, but were refused.

00:25
Golfing star Sergio Garcia and former All Black Dan Carter in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

Watch: All Blacks legend Dan Carter rubs shoulders with David Beckham and Sergio Garcia at Wimbledon

Dan and Honor Carter were watching Rafael Nadal's third round match.

01:02
The former All Blacks prop took park in the series decider between the two sides 24 years ago.

Lions decider 'defined what it means to be an All Black' – Craig Dowd on 1993 Eden Park clash

The former All Blacks prop took park in the series decider between the two sides 24 years ago.

02:19
Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Kiwi woman urgently needing cochlear implant not even on waiting list and feeling ignored

Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ