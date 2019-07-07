Scott McLaughlin takes aim at 'desperado' rival Reynolds after Townsville shocker

Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin has hit out at Holden's David Reynolds for a "desperado" move in the opening lap of yesterday's 200km race in Townsville.



McLaughlin and Reynolds were battling for second position heading into turn two of the Reid Park street circuit when the pair collided.

Both were forced to the rear of the pack and had to undergo repairs in the pits.



The DJR Team Penske driver finished 11th but his championship lead has gone from over 350 points to 292 after teammate Fabian Coulthard finished second.



McLaughlin confronted Reynolds at the Penrite Racing garage after the race and was clearly unhappy with the ex-Bathurst champion's view of the clash.



"Dave was just a desperado," McLaughlin told Fox Sports.



"He can say what he wants ... I went down and saw him and he said I turned in or whatever.



"If I turned in it was by a millimetre and he's just clipped me up the rear."



The opening-lap collision ended any hope McLaughlin had of claiming a seventh- consecutive race win but he was able to take a philosophical outlook given his strong championship position.



"You can't win all of them, and certainly I felt like we had a great car today, which is great," McLaughlin said.

