Scott McLaughlin recovers from early slip up, takes Supercars victory in Sydney

Source:  AAP

Ford flyer Scott McLaughlin has recovered from an early stumble under lights in Sydney to win his fourth race from six Supercars starts in 2020.

After securing the 64th pole of his career, the two-time defending champion relinquished his lead during the first lap on Saturday evening at Eastern Creek.

Red Bull Holden rival Shane van Gisbergen roared to the front, but McLaughlin in his Mustang would not be outdone to secure his 47th career victory.

It puts the 27-year-old just one away from equalling the legendary Peter Brock and move to fifth on the sport's winning list with two races of the round to come tomorrow.

Tickford Racing's Lee Holdsworth made it a Ford 1-2 by finishing second, while Penrite's Anton de Pasquale was the first Holden across the line in third.

After looking like the one to beat early, van Gisbergen came in fifth, behind Red Bull teammate Jamie Whincup (fourth).

