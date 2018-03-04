TODAY |

Scott McLaughlin qualifies second in search of seventh straight Supercars win

AAP
More From
Motorsport

Ford's Cameron Waters will start today's 200km Supercars race in Townsville from pole position after pipping championship leader Scott McLaughlin.

The Tickford Racing driver posted a lap of one minute and 12.4869 seconds in the top 10 shootout on the Reid Park street circuit, just doing enough to hold off DJR Team Penske's McLaughlin (1:12.5028).

It's Waters' first pole position of the year and he was clearly thrilled to have had a minor win over the dominant McLaughlin - who is chasing a seventh-straight race win.

"They've been in a league of their own this year so to be able to grab a pole off them is awesome," Waters told Fox Sports.

It's the first race meeting this year where McLaughlin hasn't claimed at least one pole position, as he heads into Sunday's race with a dominant 358-point championship lead.

Holden's David Reynolds, who claimed pole position on Saturday, will start the race from third alongside surprise package Todd Hazelwood on the second row of the grid.

McLaughlin's teammate and main championship rival Fabian Coulthard will start his 400th Supercars race from fifth alongside fellow New Zealander Shane Van Gisbergen.

Van Gisbergen's Red Bull Holden Racing Team stablemate Jamie Whincup will have to start from 12th after failing to qualify for the top 10 shootout.

Yesterday's third-place finisher Chaz Mostert will also start outside the top 10, after only managing to qualify 16th for the 70-lap race.

Scott McLaughlin of DJR Team Penske during the Coateshire Newcastle 500, at the , Newcastle, New South Wales, November 24, 2017. Copyright photo: Clay Cross / www.photosport.nz
Scott McLaughlin Source: Photosport
More From
Motorsport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:00
Mo'unga said he picked up his hop after kicking from assistant coach Brad Mooar.
Richie Mo'unga has blunt view of new goal-kicking technique - 'Look like a bit of a dick'
2
The Roosters star played a big role in the win over West Tigers.
Roosters star Latrell Mitchell scores crazy cartwheel try, scares ref Henry Perenara with celebration
3
The Crusaders coach was in a jovial mood after his team won a three-peat of titles.
'Love my Whitelocks' - Jovial 'Razor' Robertson professes his love for captain's family
4
The Crusaders coach cut some serious shapes as his side sealed the 2019 crown.
There it is! Scott Robertson busts out trademark dance moves to celebrate Super Rugby title
5
The Kiwis star had the No.1 jersey on as the Roosters beat the Tigers.
Kiwis star Joseph Manu shows off his power with brutal don't argue
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE
1 NEWS

Kiwi Supercars ace Scott McLaughlin unfazed by Holden fans' boos: 'It's a tall poppy thing'
1 NEWS

Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin wins Supercars' Triple Crown in Darwin
1 NEWS

'Stealing the race from us' - Vettel exasperated after controversial penalty hands Hamilton Canadian GP win
1 NEWS

F1 driver somehow avoids running over track marshals while racing in Monaco GP