Scott McLaughlin qualifies fastest for top 10 shootout of second race at Adelaide 500

Ford's Scott McLaughlin has qualified fastest for today's Supercars top 10 shootout in Adelaide.

Scott McLaughlin Source: Photosport

The DJR Team Penske driver, who finished third in Saturday's race, will have the chance to secure his first pole position of the season.

McLaughlin clocked a fastest lap of one minute and 19.6900 seconds to qualify ahead of Red Bull Holden Racing Team pair Shane Van Gisbergen and Jamie Whincup.

Van Gisbergen, who is gunning for a fourth straight win on the streets of Adelaide in today's 250km race, qualified second for the shootout with a 1:19.8058.

Defending champion Whincup was third fastest with a 1:19.8269 ahead of Holden veteran Garth Tander.

Ford stars Chaz Mostert, Mark Winterbottom and Cam Waters are all in the shootout as well as Bathurst champion David Reynolds, Nissan driver Michael Caruso and rookie New Zealander Andre Heimgartner.

Drivers to miss out on the top 10 include McLaughlin's teammate Fabian Coulthard (12th), Saturday's race runner-up James Courtney (14th) and veteran Craig Lowndes (17th).