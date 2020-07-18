TODAY |

Scott McLaughlin poised to surpass Supercars legend's win tally

Source:  AAP

Two-time defending Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin has the chance to equal and overtake the legendary Peter Brock on the all-time win list today.

The latest triumph means the Kiwi moves to within one win of Aussie legend Peter Brock. Source: SKY

Ford Mustang ace McLaughlin won Saturday night's opening race of the Sydney SuperSprint under the new lights at Sydney Motorsport Park.

It was the New Zealander's 47th career race victory and edged him within one win of equalling Brock's mark.

If 27-year-old McLaughlin, who has tyres in hand, can complete the clean sweep of the weekend's three races with two wins today afternoon he will move into fifth on the all-time win list.

McLaughlin claimed his fourth win from six starts in 2020, having earlier on Saturday secured his 64th career pole spot.

He relinquished the lead early as Red Bull Holden rival Shane van Gisbergen roared to the front but would not be outdone as he fought back to win.

Tickford Racing's Lee Holdsworth made it a Ford 1-2 by finishing second, while Penrite's Anton de Pasquale was the first Holden across the line in third.

After looking like the one to beat early, van Gisbergen came in fifth, behind Red Bull teammate Jamie Whincup (fourth).

"It was good hard racing. I knew they were going to come at me pretty hard," McLaughlin said.

"Just to hold on in those first few laps. I managed to stay with them closer than I thought; the car was so good and really proud of the guys.

"There's a lot of racing left to go (this weekend). We stuck to our guns."

Motorsport
