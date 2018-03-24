TODAY |

Scott McLaughlin pipped for Supercars pole in Townsville, starts third on grid

AAP
More From
Motorsport

Holden's David Reynolds has secured his first Supercars pole position of the year for today's 200km race in Townsville.

The Penrite Racing driver clocked a one minute and 12.1060 seconds lap of the Reid Park street circuit to secure pole ahead of Ford's Chaz Mostert (1:12.2188).

"I'm so happy, so proud of everyone," Reynolds told Fox Sports.

"In practice three, I hit the fence so I made them work a bit harder. It's good to pay them back a bit."

It's Reynolds' second pole position in Townsville.

Runaway championship leader Scott McLaughlin could only qualify third with a 1:12.3015 - just the fourth time in 2019 he won't start a race from the front- row of the grid.

McLaughlin will be joined on the second-row by Holden's Shane Van Gisbergen (1:12.3239).

The DJR Team Penske star is chasing a sixth-consecutive race win after clean sweeps of the Winton and Darwin events, and holds a 319-point championship lead heading into the Townsville 400.

McLaughlin's teammate Fabian Coulthard, who was fastest in Saturday's practice session, could only qualify 13th after a braking drama on his Ford Mustang.

Coulthard heads into the race second on the championship standings with Reynolds third, a whopping 459 points behind McLaughlin.

Holden's Jamie Whincup, who has won 10 races in Townsville, will start from sixth position.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 22: race winner Scott McLaughlin driver of the #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Falcon FGX celebrates on the podium during race 1 for the Supercars Australian Grand Prix round at Albert Park on March 22, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)
Scott McLaughlin on the podium at the Australian GP. Source: Getty
More From
Motorsport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:17
The Roosters star played a big role in the win over West Tigers.
Roosters star Latrell Mitchell scores crazy cartwheel try, scares ref Henry Perenara with celebration
2
The Aussie bad boy pulled out all his tricks at Wimbledon.
Watch: Nick Kyrgios bamboozles Rafa Nadal with underarm ace, after nailing 230km/h serve
3
Pakistan's coach Mickey Arthur during the Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Pakistan coach wants review into net run-rate system after Black Caps progress to semis
4
The Australian didn't want to say sorry after his shot took Nadal out.
'I don’t care' - feisty Nick Kyrgios slams ball at Rafa Nadal, refuses offer to aplogise
5
Gorden Tallis couldn't hide his emotions at the news of Billy Walters' first game.
Former NRL enforcer Gorden Tallis cries as teammate's son makes first-grade debut
MORE FROM
Motorsport
MORE
1 NEWS

'Stealing the race from us' - Vettel exasperated after controversial penalty hands Hamilton Canadian GP win
1 NEWS

F1 driver somehow avoids running over track marshals while racing in Monaco GP
1 NEWS

Huge crash halts Scott Dixon’s progress at Indy 500, Kiwi settles for 17th
1 NEWS

Kiwi driver Scott McLaughlin wins V8 Supercars at Winton