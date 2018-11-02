TODAY |

Scott McLaughlin pipped for fastest time in Supercars' Townsville 400

AAP
Ford's Lee Holdsworth has upset red-hot Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin to top the timesheets in practice for the Townsville 400.

The Tickford Racing driver clocked a last-gasp one minute and 12.6772 seconds lap on the Reid Park street circuit to finish ahead of Holden's Shane Van Gisbergen (1:12.6904).

DJR Team Penske star McLaughlin, who comes into the weekend holding a 319-point lead in the standings after winning 12 of 16 races in 2019, had been leading the timesheets until the dying seconds, with his 1:12.6974 fast enough for third on the timesheets.

Holden's David Reynolds, who didn't even come out of his garage in a rain- affected morning practice session, was fourth-fastest with a 1:12.7545 lap.

Cam Waters, who topped the timesheets in the wet morning session, was fifth fastest in the afternoon half-hour hit-out.

McLaughlin's teammate and championship rival Fabian Coulthard was eighth- fastest.

Ford's Chaz Mostert, who only ran five laps in the morning session, came 14th- quickest and labelled his day a "waste" after issues with his Tickford Racing Mustang.

It was a tough day as well for Holden's Jamie Whincup, with 10-time Townsville race winner finishing 16th on the timesheets.

The Townsville 400 continues tomorrow with qualifying from 11.50am before a 200km race starts at 3.10pm.

A second 200km race will be held on Sunday.

Scott McLaughlin. ITM Auckland SuperSprint V8 Supercars practice day. Pukekohe Park Raceway, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 2 November 2018. © Copyright Image: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz.
Scott McLaughlin in action during the V8 Supercars practice in Pukekohe. Source: Photosport
