Scott Mclaughlin moves level with Peter Brock on Supercars win list

Source: 1 NEWS

Scott McLaughlin has moved level with Supercars legend Peter Brock in Darwin.

Scott McLaughlin. Source: Photosport

The New Zealander's 48th career victory yesterday saw the Ford driver jump to fifth on the all-time Supercars race wins list, alongside Brock.

Mclaughlin dominated the first of two races at Sunday's Darwin round to take the spoils.

His DJR Penske teammate and compatriot Fabian Coulthard finished third.

McLaughlin had a chance to overtake Brock in the second race but came up short, behind Red Bull Racing's Jamie Whincup.

Another Kiwi, Shane Van Gisbergen rounded off the podium in third place in the second race.

The competition returns to Darwin next weekend.

Motorsport
