Scott McLaughlin 'might as well be driving an F1' says Aussie rival

AAP
Supercars bad boy Dave Reynolds has continued his public stoush with Scott McLaughlin and claimed the championship leader "might as well be driving an F1".

McLaughlin has dominated in his Ford Mustang this season, winning 16 of 22 races, including a brace at The Bend SuperSprint in South Australia over the weekend.

Reynolds believes McLaughlin is driving away from the pack thanks to an unfair mechanical advantage.

The Penrite Racing star is yet to re-sign but said he could never be teammates with McLaughlin.

Asked whether Reynolds would ever drive alongside McLaughlin at DJR Team Penske, he didn't mince his words.

"They wouldn't have me. I don't fit the cookie-cutter mould," Reynolds said.

"I've got nothing against him. I think he's got a bigger problem with me than I do with him. I'm just honest and I can see situations for what they are and I can call it how it is."

Despite his controversial personality, Penrite Racing boss Barry Ryan is keen to re-sign Reynolds.

"Dave has said for a while now that he wants to be here for a long time and we want him here so I think it's just a formality," Ryan said.

"We'll see where it heads but I don't think it's a real problem, Dave wants to stay, we want him to stay, it's as simple as that.

"I'd be very surprised, from all the talks we've had internally. So we'll just push on and do what we do behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, young gun Tom Randle will make his Bathurst 1000 debut following a stellar start to his Supercars career at Tailem Bend.

Supercars Championship leader Scott McLaughlin wins the Century Batteries Ipswich SuperSprint Event 9 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, Ipswich, Queensland. Australia.28th July 2019.
Scott McLaughlin. Source: Photosport
