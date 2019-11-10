Scott McLaughlin makes history by clinching third straight Supercars title

Ford superstar Scott McLaughlin has clinched his third-straight Supercars championship.

Scott McLaughlin (file). Source: Photosport

The Shell V-Power ace couldn't complete a round three-peat at Tailem Bend, finishing second behind Tickford's Cameron Waters, but it was enough to wrap up another title.

McLaughlin becomes just the fourth driver in the 60-year history of Australian touring car racing to have won at least three consecutive titles, joining Ian Geoghegan (1966-69), Mark Skaife (2000-2002) and Jamie Whincup (2011-14).

The only driver who could have upset McLaughlin's run to the title - seven-time champion Whincup - finished the race in third.

The result saw McLaughlin's championship lead over Whincup swell to an unassailable advantage.

The New Zealander finishes the second-straight round at the South Australian circuit at least 300 points in front, meaning it will be impossible for Whincup to snatch the title from him at the Bathurst 1000 season finale.

The final race of the penultimate round of the season is a reward for a consistent campaign for Waters, who claimed his second career win and first for three years.

Earlier, McLaughlin won his 13th race of the season, adding to his triumph on Saturday, finishing ahead of Penrite Racing's Anton de Pasquale and Waters.

It was McLaughlin's 56th career victory, taking him past Garth Tander into outright fourth on the all-time race wins list.