Scott McLaughlin looking to bounce back from disastrous first Darwin race, takes pole for final two races

Two-time defending champion Scott McLaughlin has secured a hat-trick of pole positions at the Darwin Triple Crown.



Scott McLaughlin (file). Source: Photosport

After a disastrous first race at the Hidden Valley round on Saturday, the Ford flyer dominated both qualifying sessions this morning.



It puts McLaughlin in the box seat to equal, or overtake, the legendary Peter Brock in fifth on the all-time race wins list.



The Shell V-Power ace has 47 career wins, one shy of the late Brock.



McLaughlin is determined to make it up to his crew after a costly 15-second penalty saw him finish in an unfamiliar 20th position.



"To be up the front (for today's races), and be thereabouts, is an ideal situation," the New Zealander said.



"This is the first half of the payback for the guys and hopefully we can get two wins or two good podium results for (Shell V-Power) today.



"Kicking myself after (Saturday), I was pretty disappointed going to bed."



McLaughlin will be joined at the front of the grid for Sunday's first race by Shell-V Power teammate Fabian Coulthard.



Penrite Racing's Anton de Pasquale, who broke through for his maiden Supercars win on Saturday, will start in third.

